PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed his spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya as deputy High Commissioner at the Zambian embassy in Tanzania. Bwalya has served as Presidential Spokesperson since 2021. Announcing the development in a statement, Wednesday, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said Bwalya’s re-deployment was with immediate effect. “President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya as Deputy High Commissioner at the Zambian embassy in the United Republic of Tanzania. The appointment of Mr Bwalya into diplomatic service is with immediate effect,” he said. Kangwa said President Hichilema was confident that Bwalya would execute his duties diligently. “President Hichilema has thanked Mr Bwalya for his contribution as spokesperson at State House. The President is confident that Mr Bwalya will serve…...



