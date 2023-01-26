HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has announced that the country has a cholera outbreak, with one death being recorded in Vubwi district, Eastern Province. Masebo has announced that four cholera cases have been confirmed in Vubwi district, while seven other suspected cases are being investigated. Announcing the development, Thursday evening, Masebo said the ministry had identified all contact persons to the cholera cases and established that the communities so far affected potentially includes up to 719 people. “The Ministry of Health has received an alert indicating a cholera outbreak in Vubwi District of Eastern Province since 22nd January 2023. Vubwi District has confirmed four cases, and [we] are investigating another seven suspected cases. Sadly, we have recorded one death from there…....



