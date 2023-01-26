NATIONAL Council for Construction (NCC) Acting Executive Director Ernest Nshindano says the recent washing away of bridges, and roads by flash floods calls for routine infrastructure maintenance. In an interview, Nshindano said infrastructure needs to be checked before and after particular seasons that cause a threat to their durability. “The road sector system of course needs continuous improvement to ensure that we have the capacity to be able to meet challenges that will arise from issues to do with climate change as well. Climate patterns now are different and therefore we need to ensure that even in our system of maintenance and management of construction, infrastructure also is adapting to those changes. Now, in terms of the quality of infrastructure,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.