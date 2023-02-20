FORMER Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says he holds no grudges against individuals who inflamed the public with a “big lie” regarding the procurement of expired Honeybee drugs. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) recently withdrew a matter in which Dr Chilufya, former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka SC and six others were facing a charge of conspiracy to defraud the government. In an interview, Dr Chilufya, who is also PF presidential aspirant, said he held no grudges against anyone. “I hold no grudges and I look forward to leading a united, disciplined, focused party, [a] leadership premised on integrity and passion for service. I hold no grudges against no one. Be as it may be, this is behind us, we need to…...