MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary Professor Lackson Kasonka says the five men that were severely burnt after a fuel tanker exploded along Mungwi Road yesterday are all stable. Updating Vice-President Mutale Nalumango on the condition of the casualties when she visited them at the University Teaching Hospital, Saturday, Prof Kasonka disclosed that the victims suffered between eight to 30 per cent burns. “We received the victims, they are five of them, all male between the ages of 18 to 34, young men. The good news is that they all are stable. They sustained burns, looks like superficial burns in the range of eight per cent to about 30 per cent burns. So the 30 per cent burns are what we…...



