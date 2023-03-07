CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has described as irresponsible behaviour, the recent march-past by the Sistah Sistah Foundation which was used to champion homosexuality. In a statement, Monday, Kasanda said government was concerned that the group decided to use the permit that was given to them by the Police to raise awareness against women and girls’ sexual and Gender Based Violence to champion an illegal and criminal cause. “Government finds as irresponsible the behaviour by a group of people that at the weekend marched at Lusaka’s showgrounds, chanting and carrying placards in support of homosexuality. As government, we do not condone this behaviour and anyone who decides to go against the law will not go unpunished. I further wish to…...



