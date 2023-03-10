GOVERNMENT says it has decided to direct bid Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia and United Capital Fertilizer Zambia company limited for the supply of Compound D fertilizer for this year’s farming season. And Agriculture Minister Reuben Phiri has confirmed that Zambia held talks with Kenya on the possibility of giving land to farmers from that country, but says no land has been given out. During a media briefing yesterday, Phiri said the procurement of fertilizer for the 2023/2024 farming season will be done using open International bidding for urea fertiliser and direct bidding for compound D fertilizer. “The tenders have since been advertised for the Supply, delivery, warehousing and distribution of 120,380.25 metric tons of compound D fertilizer and 120,380.25 metric…...



