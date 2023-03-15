PAC chairman Warren Mwambazi speaks during the appearance of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development before the committee on Monday, November 28, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namanagala

OFFICE of the Vice-President Permanent Secretary Lillian Kapusana says ministry of national guidance and religious affairs in dissolution acting Permanent Secretary has been charged for failure to provide supporting documents for 67 employees who were introduced on the payroll. The latest Auditor General’s report indicated that the ministry of national guidance and religious affairs in dissolution failed to avail appointment letters of employees introduced to the payroll. “Section 12(a) of the Public Service Terms and Conditions of Service requires an officer on appointment to the public service to submit to the responsible office, Arrival Advice Form 81 as confirmation of arrival at duty station. The submitted forms are then used to introduce that officer on the payroll with effect from…...