UPND national spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says if anybody wants to say that there is a problem in this country, they should be pointing fingers at the Patriotic Front because they are the ones who got us here. And Mweetwa said former Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu should desist from scare mongering, adding that UPND is far from UNIP’s exit days. Last week, Archbishop Mpundu said that continued failure by government to address the high cost of living might result in people rioting for food as it was during the Kenneth Kaunda era. But in an interview, Mweetwa said most of the problems which Zambians were facing today were as a result of PF’s actions. “…And for all that matters, if anybody…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.