THE Zambia Police Service says it has arrested four suspected criminals, among them a man believed to be a police officer in connection with a robbery that occurred in Lusaka involving K3,400. In a statement, Thursday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the robbery occurred on March 14, 2023, around 12:00 hours where a man only identified as Zewelanji Phiri was robbed of K3,400 in Kamwala trading area. “Police in Lusaka arrested four suspected criminals in connection with the robbery that occurred in Lusaka recently. Police were investigating a robbery that occurred on March 14, 2023 around 12:00 hours where a man only identified as Zewelanji Phiri was robbed of money amounting to K3,400 in Kamwala trading Area…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.