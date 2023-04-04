ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis says misinformation during polls is a threat to credible elections. And Zaloumis says she does not want the electoral violence that characterised the 2021 general elections to reoccur as it will put the Commission in a difficult position. Speaking on ZNBC’s “Sunday Interview”, Zaloumis said the ECZ was in some instances a victim of misinformation. “The threats, there is misinformation, disinformation, the media can play a very responsible way or in an irresponsible way. Now there is social media as well, these are threats to a credible election. The misinformation and mostly you find it is women who are victims of that. Once a woman goes into politics, all sorts of stories will…...
Menu