COMMERCE, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga says people have stopped insulting the Presidency ever since criminal defamation of the President law was abolished. In an interview, Thursday, Mulenga said President Hakainde Hichilema decided to do away with the said law so that the public could see how immoral those who insulted the Presidency were. “People who are even able to insult, lie, and call us names, is because they have got freedom of expression. The President removed the clause of abuse into the Presidency; defamation, from the time he removed that…, because people abused it so that they can be arrested and seek public sympathy. But the law had to prevail. He has removed it to say let them…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.