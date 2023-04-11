PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor Levy Ngoma says Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba’s remarks that the Head of State is a small boy in politics, are just rantings from a person with an empty head. Last week, Kabimba said President Hakainde Hichilema thought presidency was kindergarten but now realises that it is a job for men while he is still a boy in politics. But in an interview, Ngoma said President Hichilema is a big-minded individual who is not in leadership to politic but to offer hands-on solutions to the challenges affecting the country. “There is emptiness in Wynter Kabimba’s head, he is a ranting unreasonable empty head and this can be measured by what he says. When such people…...
