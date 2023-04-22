THE Ministry of Information and Media has welcomed the launch of a pure self-regulation framework, under the auspices of the Media Association for Pure Self-Regulation (MAPSR). The ministry says it is happy and ready to work with MAPSR on matters of mutual interest. During the launch earlier this week, the Media Association for Pure Self-Regulation said it had adopted a code of ethics and a draft constitution to form part of the self regulatory mechanism. And in a statement yesterday, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga said his ministry views the framework which the media owners and the associated interest groups had established for pure self-regulation framework, as a non-government organisation. He added that government does not…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.