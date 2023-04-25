NGOCC Executive Director Anne Anamela says her organisation is objective and commends government when it does the right thing, but also condemns the wrongs. Bowman Lusambo recently called on the Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) to speak on the hunger being experienced in the country rather than praising President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing more women. This was after the NGOCC issued a statement, commending the new dawn administration on the recent appointments of Permanent Secretaries and Judges saying President Hichilema was now walking the talk on gender equality issues. But in an interview, Friday, Anamela said NGOCC was an objective and balanced organisation. “First and foremost, NGOCC is an objective organisation. We comment both on things that are going…...



