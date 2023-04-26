RTSA Head of Public Relations Roy Habalu says the agency has put up strategies which will ensure no motorist drives under the influence of alcohol during the Mosi Day of Thunder celebrations. Speaking to journalists during a joint press briefing, Habalu said RTSA, in collaboration with Zambia Police and Zambia Breweries, will ensure that all road safety measures are adhered to. “You must be aware that this is the second long weekend we are having in a month. So, this means that we knew about it, and strategies are in place. I’m going to let you know what is going to happen during this particular long weekend. So, what we did in the previous long weekend, is not exactly what…...



