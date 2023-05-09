Defense Minister Ambrose Lufuma greets defense officers during the launch of the cleaning exercise in commemoration of the late First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda Day in Lusaka on April 28, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma has rubbished social media reports purporting that the Zambia Army sent special forces to Chilufya Tayali’s home recently with a view to harm him. Lufuma has further warned Tayali and other politicians against conspiracy against the defence force and the Presidency. Last week Monday, Tayali accused the Army of invading his premises and tying up his garden boy. But in a statement, Monday, Lufuma denied the allegations saying at no time did the Army or any wing of the defence force go to Tayali’s house. “The Ministry of Defence would like to inform the general public that, of late there have been social media reports and addresses on different platforms purporting that the Zambia Army sent…...