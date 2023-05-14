POLICE in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for a 48-year-old man of Chawama compound for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old biological daughter. In a statement, Sunday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale disclosed that the man identified as Chonya allegedly sexually abused his daughter whom he lives with after divorcing with his wife in 2022. Mwale said arrangements to take the victim to social welfare were underway. “Police in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for a 48-year-old man of Chawama compound who is alleged to have impregnated his 15-year-old biological daughter. The man only identified as Chonya is alleged to have been sexually abusing his daughter who he lives with after divorcing the wife last year. Police were tipped by…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.