POLICE in Lusaka have arrested two suspected criminals who broke into the Stanbic Bank office located in Sunningdale area. In a statement, Monday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the suspects were apprehended by Pre-Secure Rapid Response Security Guards who were conducting their routine patrols in the area on May 14, 2023, around 02:00 hours. “Police in Lusaka have arrested two suspected criminals who broke into the Stanbic Bank office located in Sunningdale area. The suspects were apprehended by Pre-Secure Rapid Response Security Guards who were conducting their routine patrols in the area on May 14, 2023 around 02:00 hours. The patrol team noticed a Toyota Corolla parked outside the gate for Stanbic Bank office and later spotted…...