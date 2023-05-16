A ZAMBIAN businessman has been shot dead by unknown people in Central Johannesburg, South Africa. In a statement, Tuesday, First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa, Tamara Nyirenda, disclosed that Alfred Sampa, 46, was shot dead on Monday at around 12:30 hours on his way to City Deep market where he went to buy his merchandise. “A Zambian businessman has been shot dead by unknown people in Central Johannesburg, South Africa. Alfred Sampa, 46, an entrepreneur, was shot yesterday, Monday, 15th May, 2023 around 12:30 hours on his way to City Deep market where he went to buy his merchandise. Mr. Sampa is said to have booked a taxi for his errands but…...



