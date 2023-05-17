PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is expected to hold a press briefing at State House tomorrow, May 18, 2023 at 10:00 hours.

The last media interaction President Hichilema held was on December 20, 2022.

According to statement issued by State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, Wednesday, the proceedings will be broadcast on national television and various platforms.

“President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to hold a press briefing at State House on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:00 hours. Members of the media are cordially invited to attend this important occasion and are expected to be seated by 09:30 hours. The press proceedings will be broadcast on national television and various platforms,” said Hamasaka.