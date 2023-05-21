POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 43-year-old man of 10 Miles for the offences of incest and defilement he committed against his two-year-old biological daughter. In a statement, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the suspect, only identified as Lovemore, is alleged to have had carnal knowledge of his daughter between May 2023 at an unknown date and time and May 19, 2023 around 16:00 hours. “A 43 year old man of 10 Miles area has been arrested for the offences of incest and defilement. The suspect, only identified as Lovemore, is alleged to have had carnal knowledge of his two-year-old biological daughter between unknown date and time in May 2023 and on May 19, 2023 around 16:00…...



