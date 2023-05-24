PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 1,530 inmates from various correctional facilities across the country to mark this year’s Africa Freedom Day. The pardoned inmates include 1,497 ordinary inmates, eight aged, seven convicted foreign nationals and 18 inmates detained at the President’s pleasure. ZANIS reports that Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu announced the pardoning of inmates in Monze district yesterday. Mwiimbu disclosed that currently, the inmate population stands at 26, 438 against the holding current capacity of 10, 650, which was previously at 9,150 before the opening of the Mwembeshi correctional centre. He explained that among the pardoned, 89 were females while 1, 441 were males. The Minister said the action by President Hichilema was in exercise…...



