INDEPENDENT Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Acting Director General Eustace Nkandu says there is need for broadcasting stations to exercise caution when reporting news stories relating to children as this exposes them to danger. And Nkandu has urged all broadcasting stations to familiarise themselves with the IBA Act, IBA Standard Operating Procedure, and other legal provisions in the country that relate directly to children in order to avoid being found wanting for violating children’s rights. Speaking during the media workshop on the best practices of reporting about children suspected of committing offences in Lusaka, Tuesday, Nkandu said media institutions should avoid identifying children or providing clues which may lead to their identification. “First and foremost, let me commend Undikumbukire Project Zambia for…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.