POLICE in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested Mandevu PF member of parliament Christopher Shakafuswa for allegedly proposing violence. In a statement, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga insisted that Shakafuswa proposed violence to people that had assembled at former president Edgar Lungu’s residence on May 3, and further incited them to attack police officers. “Police in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested Honourable Christopher Shakafuswa Member of Parliament for Mandevu Constituency for the offence of Proposing Violence or Breaches of the law to Assemblies Contrary to Section 91 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia,” said Hamoonga. “Brief facts of the matter are that on 3rd May, 2023 in Ibex Hill of Lusaka the accused…...



