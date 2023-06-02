HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says the country recorded 33,000 new HIV infections in 2022 and it’s children who are mostly infected. And Masebo says she is 60 years old and HIV negative today because she grew up in an era where abstinence was preached everywhere. Meanwhile, the National Aids Council (NAC) says majority of STIs being recorded are in people who are below 34 years old, and 90 per cent of these are women. Speaking during the Regional Adolescent Health Indaba, Thursday, Masebo said the time she was growing up, young people abstained from sex until marriage and that is the reason she is still standing today. “And when I am told that from 2020, Zambia was at 48,000 new…...



