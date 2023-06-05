THE Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) has condemned Lusaka City Council (LCC) workers who took part in a protest last week. Some LCC workers protested last week over salary arrears. Some of the workers talked to said they had opted to protest because they had gone three months without pay. The Local Authority, however, threatened that it would deal with the workers who protested administratively because the protest was illegal. LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said the council was only owing some workers 2 months in salary arrears, and not three months. And in an interview, Friday, ZULAWU president Emmanuel Mwinsa said the protest had no blessings of the union, claiming that there was an invisible hand…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.