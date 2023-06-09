PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza says he doesn’t see the former ruling party holding a convention to elect its new leader because there’s no such commitment from the central committee. And Mwanza has announced that he has resigned from his position and has also withdrawn his membership from the PF. Addressing the media, Thursday, Mwanza said he didn’t see a party without a president mobilising itself for the 2026 general elections. “Clearly, we have reached the crossroads. There’s no commitment, there’s no willingness to have the general conference. As you might be aware, on Saturday the central committee is meeting, and they have been meeting from 2001 to 2023, the key issues that affect our members are not being addressed…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.