POLICE in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt Province have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death after a marital dispute. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba disclosed in a statement that the couple had a marital difference which led to a fight. He said during the fight, the husband, Wezi Sichinga, picked a sharp instrument and stabbed his wife, Olipah Chibwe, making her bleed to death. “Be informed that Chililabombwe Police Station received a report of murder OB No.8947/23 around 01:40 hours which occurred on 08th June 2023. The reporter F/Hildah Musonda of Kamenza East Chililabombwe aged 33 years, reported the murder of her neighbour namely F/Olipah Chibwe of Kamenza East, Chililabombwe, age looked to be in her…...



