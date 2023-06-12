TECHNOLOGY and Science Minister Felix Mutati says President Hakainde Hichilema sent a delegation of Ministers to meet Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops president Archbishop Ignatius Chama in Kasama to foster peace with the Catholic Church. Speaking during a media briefing, Saturday, Mutati, who headed the delegation, said government was not in conflict with the church. “In pursuit of peace, President Hakainde Hichilema sent a delegation of five Cabinet Ministers led by myself. The delegation included Honourable Gary Nkombo on my right, Honourable Sylvia Masebo on my left, Honourable Charles Milupi and Honourable Doreen [Mwamba]. We were also accompanied by the Special Assistant to the President Honourable Levy Ngoma. The delegation met with the president of the Zambia Conference of Catholic…...