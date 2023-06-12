THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) says it has suspended SMSize Solutions Limited from participating in public procurement for a year for submitting falsified compliance certificates from NAPSA and Workers Compensation Fund Control Board. In a statement, Friday, ZPPA Principal Officer Public Relations Iñutu Mushambatwa said SMSize Solutions Limited submitted compliance certificates from Workers Compensation Fund Control Board and NAPSA which were not genuine in a tender for supply and delivery of solar home systems floated by the Rural Electrification Authority (REA). “The Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has suspended SMSize Solutions Limited from participating in public procurement for a period of one (1) year for submission of falsified compliance certificates from the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) and the…...



