THE Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security says it’s not aware that PF will be deregistered today, urging the party to simply comply with the requirements. Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Public Relations Officer Collins Hikalinda says the opposition party has still not complied with the requirements of the law as guided by the Registrar of Societies. In April this year, Chief Registrar of Societies Thandiwe Mhende wrote to the Patriotic Front, notifying them of her intention to deregister the opposition political party for failure to avail a complete list of office bearers. And during a central committee meeting on Saturday, PF vice-president Given Lubinda said the party was aware of the Registrar of Societies’ scheme to…...



