PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says only global peace and stability can ensure economic development in the region and across the globe. Speaking when he received letters of credence from Cuba’s Ambassador to Zambia Marleydis Morales, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini Lindiwe Kanene and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Zambia Ali Saad Akhatani, Tuesday, President Hichilema urged diplomats to take the front stage in resolving regional and global conflicts. “As we work together in the SADC region, African Union, we have challenges in Mozambique, we have challenges obviously in eastern Congo, in Central African Republic and in Sudan, now in Mali and elsewhere. We do not need those sorts of things. I think you diplomats, Minister of Foreign Affairs…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.