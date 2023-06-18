GOVERNMENT says the African Peace Initiative to Russia and Ukraine is only one of the several global efforts that President Hakainde Hichilema is involved in to promote peace, security and stability in the world at large. And Southern African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) Executive Director Boniface Chembe says the participation of Zambia in the Ukraine-Russia peace talks is a testament of the country’s solid foreign policy and continued restoration of its credibility on the global stage. Meanwhile, PF Presidential hopeful Brian Mundubile says the President should draw lessons from the current trip about the importance of being non-aligned to avoid finding himself in uncomfortable positions. In a statement, Saturday, on the President’s visit to Russia and Ukraine,…...



