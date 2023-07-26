VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says she is happy to be attending the Africa Human Capital Heads of State Summit because youths are an integral part of the discussions. Thanking Tanzania’s Minister of Works and Transport Professor Makame Mbarawa for welcoming her at Julius Nyerere International Airport around 01:50 hours, Tuesday, Vice-President Nalumango said youths needed to be served well because they had the ability to influence future generations. “Thank you for welcoming me to this very important summit. I am happy that we are going to be discussing the youths because our nations are comprised of the youth and they are the future. And if there are any challenges, like joblessness, those that are employable, and they are many, we have…...



