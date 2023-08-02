TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says it is elated by the ruling of the Constitutional Court, ordering Parliament to put in place enabling legislation to ensure the financial independence and adequate funding of the Judiciary. On Monday, the ConCourt ruled that the Attorney General is in breach of Articles 122 (3) and 123 of the Constitution by not putting in place legislation and measures to ensure that the Judiciary is fully financially independent and adequately funded. The ConCourt further ordered Parliament to ensure that appropriate legislation is enacted to fully actualise the financial independence of the Judiciary and in the same vein, the Attorney General has been ordered to, in consultation with the Judiciary, expeditiously sign off Bills to effect the…...



