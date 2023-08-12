THREE illegal gold miners aged between 22 and 36 have died after rocks gave way at a makeshift mine where they were conducting their activities in Shamikobo village, Nangoma constituency. The accident is believed to have occurred yesterday at around 07:00 hours. Nangoma UPND member of parliament Collins Nzovu who was in the constituency on a tour of developmental projects under CDF, rushed to the scene at around 12:30 hours yesterday. Nzovu described the accident as unfortunate. “It’s a very sad day for Nangoma because we have lost three lives here where we are. These are not the only lives we have lost in these mining areas. When you see behind me here, it’s basically the methodology of mining which…...



