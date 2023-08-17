THE Anti-Corruption Commission says despite sitting under the office of the President, it investigates matters independently. Speaking during a high level anti-corruption consultative meeting involving the Drug Enforcement Commission, ACC, Transparency International Zambia among others, ACC Assistant Director Legal Gloria Muyunda said some of the investigations involving politicians that people were only hearing about now started years back. “In 2016, it (ACC) was sitting under the office of the President. Even now it is sitting under the office of the President but we’ve heard people arguing that the fact that we are sitting under the office of the President, that we are being directed to do whatever we do by the President. It has been my argument that that is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.