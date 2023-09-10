THIRTEEN dangerous suspected criminals have escaped from Police custody at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Station in Lusaka after over powering an officer. Police Deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale disclosed in a statement, Sunday, that the suspects escaped from Police custody after spraying an unknown liquid in the eyes of a police officer during feeding time. “Thirteen dangerous suspected criminals have escaped from Police custody at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Station in Lusaka. The suspects, all males, escaped from Police custody after spraying an unknown liquid in the eyes of a Police officer during feeding time. They pushed the cell door against the officer and scampered in different directions,” he said. Mwale said the suspects escaped on Saturday around 16:25…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.