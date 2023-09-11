A 32-YEAR-OLD security guard identified as Stanford Chama has died after he was shot by unknown people while on duty at INDO Zambia Bank in Kasama. In a statement, Monday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the deceased was suspected to have been shot between September 8 around 22:00 hours and September 9 around 05:00 hours. He said Chama sustained gunshot wounds on the chest, legs and back. “A security guard identified as Stanford Chama aged 32 was shot dead by unknown people while on duty at INDO Zambia Bank in Kasama District, Northern Province. The shooting incident is suspected to have occurred between September 8, 2023 around 22:00 hours and September 9, 2023 around 05:00 hours at…...



