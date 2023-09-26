WHAT I meant is that don’t kill them because they are gay, even people who commit the most heinous of crimes are human beings [and need] to be accorded human respect, says Chief Justice Mumba Malila. During a lecture on human rights at UNZA, Friday, Chief Justice Malila said it’s absolutely wrong to discriminate against gay people because they are human beings whose rights must also be respected. The Chief Justice, however, said that how you deal with the issue of individuals of the same sex being erotically involved is a totally different issue. The Chief Justice has, however, received public condemnation following his statement. And speaking to CAMNET TV yesterday, the Chief Justice said the country had a law which…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.