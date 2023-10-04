PF vice president Given Lubinda says it is disturbing that some party members of parliament are praising the 2024 budget, a budget he says is only full of self-praise. Recently, Chama South PF member of parliament Davison Mun’gandu praised government for increasing the CDF allocation from K28. 3 million to K30. 6 million in the 2024 budget. He said the increase was an indication that government had continued to take money closer to the people. But speaking at a meeting where the PF leadership was discussing the national budget, Lubinda said the MPs should first interrogate the budget before making such comments. “I was very disturbed when I heard some of you celebrating this budget ‘I am very excited they…...



