LEADER of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has accused the UPND government of “doctoring” the Auditor General’s Report for 2022 to hide their “filth”. And Lunte PF MP Mutotwe Kafwaya has described the report as a “foolish” report done by an “illegal” Auditor General. The Auditor General’s report on the Accounts of the Republic for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, revealed a 97 percent reduction in misappropriated funds from K5,171,854 in 2021 to only K135,207 in 2022. The report however, indicated an increase in overpayments from K9,421,440 in 2021 to K110,384,888 in 2022. Commenting on the revelations in an interview, Mundubile said the party had no confidence in the report because the audit was disrupted deliberately. “We…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.