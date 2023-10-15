POLICE have thwarted a scam involving a Sudanese of Maheba Refugee Resettlement and a Mozambican of Lusaka’s Woodlands area and recovered suspected counterfeit money amounting to US$1.2 million. In a statement, Sunday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the counterfeit money was recovered from the suspects identified as James Malu and Inatio Tembe, a Mozambican. “Police in Lusaka have thwarted a scam in which two men have been arrested for being in possession of implements of forgery. Police have also recovered suspected counterfeit money amounting to 1.2 million United States Dollars from the suspects identified as James Goel Malu a Sudanese of Maheba Refugee Resettlement and Inatio Tembe a Mozambican of Woodlands residential area in Lusaka,” he said…....



