A 26-YEAR-OLD man of Kanakantapa Resettlement Scheme in Chongwe has committed suicide after killing his wife following a suspected marital dispute. In a statement, Tuesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale disclosed that the two were discovered dead on October 15 around 17:00 hours after one of the neighbours noticed that the couple had not been seen at their farmhouse since morning. Mwale said after forcing the couple’s door open, the neighbours discovered the woman aged 20 lying unconscious in a pool of blood, while her 7-month-old baby was sucking her breast. “A 26-year-old man of Kanakantapa Resettlement Scheme killed his wife and later committed suicide after a suspected marital dispute. This was discovered on October 15, 2023 around…...



