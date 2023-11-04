THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Choma Town Clerk Davies Musenge for corrupt practices involving K953, 887.50. The Commission has also arrested a Choma businessman for theft of 16 FISP packs of groundnut seed valued at K17,841.71. In a statement, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said Musenge allegedly failed to follow applicable procedures and guidelines in the manner he executed two contract tenders when he served as Town Clerk for Chipata Municipal Council. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Choma Town Clerk, Davies Musenge, for corrupt practices involving K953, 887.50. Musenge has been arrested on three counts of Willful Failure to comply with applicable law and procedure contrary to Section 34(2)(b) as read with Section 41 of the Anti–Corruption…...



