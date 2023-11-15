POLICE in Muchinga Province have instituted an investigation into a matter in which a 29-year-old man was allegedly sodomised by a Tanzanian national after a drinking spree. Muchinga Province Police Deputy Commanding Officer Ronald Zambo disclosed in a statement that the incident occurred on November 12, 2023, around 22:00 hours at Chiyanga’s Black Market in Chief Waitwika. He narrated that on the material date, the victim met up with an unknown Tanzanian national at a bottle store who offered to buy him a bottle of energy drink to mix with the whiskey beer he was drinking. “Nakonde police received a report of SODOMY which occurred on 12th November, 2023 around 22:00 hours at Chiyanga’s Black Market in Chief Waitwika. Facts…...