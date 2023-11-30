AGRICULTURE Minister Mtolo Phiri says he will ensure that those involved in theft of fertiliser are arrested and dismissed from employment as long as the names are forwarded to him. And Phiri has urged members of parliament not to politicise fertiliser theft cases, saying such acts affect everyone regardless of political affiliation. The Minister was responding to a matter of urgent public importance raised by Kasenengwa PF member of Parliament Philimon Twasa on the floor of the House, Tuesday. Last Tuesday, Police in Kasama recovered 156 bags of fertiliser from a UPND official, Wise Lukwesa, believed to have been stolen from the FISP programme. Shortly after that, police arrested three people in Kasenengwa District among them UPND district youth Chairperson…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.