THE Choma Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced a Zambia Police Officer to two years imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices. In a statement, Thursday, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Head of Corporate Communication Timothy Moono disclosed that Justine Kainga abused his authority in the manner he arrested Vernon Ntunka and Crispin Ntuunka. “The Choma Subordinate Court has convicted a Zambia Police Officer to two years imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices. On 30th May 2023, the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Justine Kainga, a Police Officer aged 45 of house number 40 Macha area, Choma and charged him with Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to Section 21 (1) (a) and Corrupt practices contrary to Section 19(1) as read with section…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.