POLICE in Chawama have apprehended and detained a 32-year-old man for attempting to kill his former wife after accusing her of being a prostitute. Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga disclosed in a statement that the suspect, Cazwell Sichibanga, attacked his former wife, Mwaka Kalilakwenda aged 26, with a machete, leaving her with several deep cuts on her hands and left side of the face. He said the incident occurred on Sunday around 06:00hours when the victim met her former husband on her way to work in Makeni area where she works as a maid. “Police in Chawama have apprehended and detained Cazwell Sichibanga aged 32 for the offence of Attempted Murder involving his former wife. This followed after Eric Mwambemba…...